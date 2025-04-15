Bailey Ober News: Mixed results in quality start

Ober (1-1) got the win Tuesday against the Mets after giving up three runs on five hits and no walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out five.

Ober threw 57 of his 77 pitches for strikes, but he struggled with his command at times while allowing two solo home runs. One came off the red-hot bat of Pete Alonso in the first inning, and another was driven by Juan Soto in the fourth. It's worth noting four of Ober's outs came on line drives, which suggests he may have been fortunate to come away with a quality start. The big right-hander is still searching for a rhythm in 2025, holding a 5.68 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 17:12 K:BB through 19 innings, but he'll have a prime opportunity to get back on track at home against the White Sox in his next projected start.