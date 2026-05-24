Bailey Ober News: Mixed results in win
Ober (6-2) earned the win against the Red Sox on Sunday, allowing four runs on seven hits and no walks with three strikeouts over five innings.
Ober filled the zone with 59 strikes on 82 pitches, but three of the four runs he surrendered came via two homers. The 30-year-old has now yielded seven earned runs across 10 innings since throwing a complete-game shutout May 12, though he was still able to log at least five frames for the ninth straight outing. He'll carry a 3.92 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 43:17 K:BB across 62 innings this season into a road matchup against the Pirates.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bailey Ober See More
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This WeekYesterday
-
MLB Picks
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)2 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Worth the Wins?5 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, May 177 days ago
-
Weekly Pitcher Rankings
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week8 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bailey Ober See More