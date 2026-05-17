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Bailey Ober News: Secures fifth win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Ober (5-2) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one over five innings to earn the win over the Brewers on Sunday.

Ober wasn't nearly as dominant as in his last start, which was a complete-game shutout versus the Marlins on Tuesday. He threw 46 of 77 pitches for strikes and was tagged for home runs by Garrett Mitchell and Christian Yelich, accounting for two of the three runs on the right-hander's line. Ober has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his last six outings, but it's fair that he wasn't quite as sharp against a tough opponent. He's at a 3.63 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB through 57 innings over 10 starts this season. Ober's next start is projected to be on the road in Boston.

Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins
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