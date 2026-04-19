Bailey Ober headshot

Bailey Ober News: Strikes out 10 in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Ober did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 7-4 extra-inning loss to the Reds, allowing one unearned run on three hits and four walks with 10 strikeouts over 6.1 innings.

It was an unusual outing, as Ober set season highs in both walks (four) and strikeouts (10) while earning his first quality start of the year. He generated 14 whiffs on 102 pitches and was in line for his third straight victory before the Reds rallied to take the lead in the top of the ninth. The 30-year-old will carry a 4.15 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB across 26 innings into a road matchup against the Rays next weekend.

Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bailey Ober See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Bailey Ober See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
Yesterday
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 13
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
7 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago