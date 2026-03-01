Bailey Ober News: Strong velocity early in camp
Ober's fastball velocity sat around 90-91 mph during his live batting practice session Sunday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander saw his average velocity tick down to a career-low 90.3 mph while managing hip problems last season, so it's encouraging that he's already at or above that level early in spring training. Ober struggled to a 5.10 ERA in 27 starts last year, but his 3.66 ERA across the three prior campaigns makes him a decent candidate to bounce back in 2026, assuming he can stay healthy.
