Bailey Ober News: Tagged with loss Wednesday
Ober (3-2) was tagged wth the loss Wednesday against the Nationals after allowing five runs on six hits and two walks across five innings. He struck out three.
Ober tossed 52 of his 82 pitches for strikes, and overall, this was a step in the wrong direction for the right-hander -- he was coming off three straight outings in which he'd given up two or fewer earned runs while pitching at least six innings each time. Ober, who has a 4.19 ERA and 1.19 WHIP across eight starts and 43 innings this season, is scheduled to make his next start against the Marlins at home next week.
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