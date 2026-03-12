Bailey Ober headshot

Bailey Ober News: Velocity remains down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2026 at 12:27pm

Ober allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out two over 2.2 innings during Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox. According to Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic, the right-hander averaged 88.8 mph with his fastball.

Ober's fastball was sitting in the lower 90s early in camp, but it averaged 89.9 mph during his spring debut last week and ticked even lower Thursday. The 30-year-old's average velocity of 90.3 mph in 2025 was a career low as he struggled to a career-worst 5.10 ERA and 1.30 WHIP, and the trend so far in spring training is a concerning development.

Bailey Ober
Minnesota Twins
