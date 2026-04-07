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Barrett Kent Injury: Recovering from TJS

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2026

Single-A Rancho Cucamonga placed Kent on the full-season injured list April 1 as he recovers from September 2026 Tommy John surgery, Jonathan Mayo of MLB Pipeline reports.

Kent battled through elbow injuries for much of last season. The 21-year-old righty finished with a 2.04 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 31:21 K:BB in 35.1 innings across Single-A and the Arizona Complex League before eventually going under the knife.

Barrett Kent
Los Angeles Angels
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