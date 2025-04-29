Fantasy Baseball
Beau Brieske headshot

Beau Brieske Injury: Beginning assignment Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Brieske (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment at High-A West Michigan on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Right ankle inflammation has kept Brieske on the injured list since April 18, and the Tigers will now look to get him a few reps in the minors before he's eligible to return May 3. The 27-year-old has allowed seven runs in just 7.1 innings this season, and he'll likely pitch in middle relief once activated.

Beau Brieske
Detroit Tigers
