Beau Brieske Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment
Brieske (adductor) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Brieske is finally ready to pitch in games after recovering from a left adductor strain he suffered during spring training. He is on the 60-day injured list and not eligible to return until late May, but Brieske should be ready to go at that time, barring a setback.
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