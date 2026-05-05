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Beau Brieske Injury: Cleared for rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Brieske (adductor) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Lakeland on Tuesday, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Brieske is finally ready to pitch in games after recovering from a left adductor strain he suffered during spring training. He is on the 60-day injured list and not eligible to return until late May, but Brieske should be ready to go at that time, barring a setback.

Beau Brieske
Detroit Tigers
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