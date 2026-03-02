Beau Brieske Injury: Exits with ribcage injury

Brieske was lifted from Monday's Grapefruit League appearance versus Atlanta due to right ribcage tightness, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Making his first appearance this spring after being slowed by back spasms, Brieske lasted only three pitches Monday before being pulled. It's unclear whether the two injuries might be related. Brieske will be evaluated further before the Tigers determine what the next steps for him will be.