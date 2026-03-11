Beau Brieske Injury: Faces hitters Tuesday
Brieske (ribcage) faced hitters in a simulated game Tuesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.
Brieske was lifted from his most recent spring appearance March 2 due to right ribcage tightness, but assuming he experienced no discomfort during Tuesday's sim game, he could be cleared to rejoin the Grapefruit League pitching schedule within the next few days. The right-hander will likely be in line for a low-leverage role out of the Detroit bullpen if he's able to secure a spot on the Opening Day roster.
