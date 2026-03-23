Beau Brieske Injury: Goes on 60-day injured list
The Tigers placed Brieske (groin) on the 60-day injured list Monday.
Brieske suffered a left adductor strain during a workout last week and will now be shelved until at least late May. Putting Brieske on the 60-day IL frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Connor Seabold.
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