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Beau Brieske Injury: Goes on 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

The Tigers placed Brieske (groin) on the 60-day injured list Monday.

Brieske suffered a left adductor strain during a workout last week and will now be shelved until at least late May. Putting Brieske on the 60-day IL frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Connor Seabold.

Beau Brieske
Detroit Tigers
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