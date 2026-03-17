Beau Brieske Injury: Injured during workout
Brieske has a left groin strain and will open the season on the injured list, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.
He slipped while working on his delivery in a routine workout recently, which is why he was scratched from his scheduled appearance Monday. Brieske will miss at least the first couple weeks of the regular season.
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