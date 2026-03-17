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Beau Brieske Injury: Injured during workout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Brieske has a left groin strain and will open the season on the injured list, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

He slipped while working on his delivery in a routine workout recently, which is why he was scratched from his scheduled appearance Monday. Brieske will miss at least the first couple weeks of the regular season.

Beau Brieske
Detroit Tigers
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