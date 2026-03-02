Beau Brieske headshot

Beau Brieske Injury: Pulled from outing with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Brieske was removed from Monday's Grapefruit League appearance versus Atlanta after only three pitches with an undisclosed injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Brieske was making his first appearance of the spring after previously being sidelined with back spasms. It's safe to assume he encountered a setback with his back, but the Tigers should have more clarity on the reliever's status soon.

Beau Brieske
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Beau Brieske See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Beau Brieske See More
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
40 days ago
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
138 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
151 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
163 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
270 days ago