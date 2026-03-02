Beau Brieske Injury: Pulled from outing with injury
Brieske was removed from Monday's Grapefruit League appearance versus Atlanta after only three pitches with an undisclosed injury, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Brieske was making his first appearance of the spring after previously being sidelined with back spasms. It's safe to assume he encountered a setback with his back, but the Tigers should have more clarity on the reliever's status soon.
