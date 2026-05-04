Beau Brieske headshot

Beau Brieske Injury: Resumes facing hitters

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Brieske (adductor) faced live hitters Friday for the second time during his throwing program, MLB.com reports.

After suffering a left adductor strain during spring training, Brieske was placed on the 60-day injured list prior to Opening Day and won't be eligible to make his season debut for Detroit until late May. Brieske looks like he could have a shot at being ready to go by that time, as he already has two live BP sessions under his belt and may soon be ready to head out on a minor-league rehab assignment. Whenever he returns from the shelf, Brieske is likely to serve in a middle-relief role for Detroit.

Beau Brieske
Detroit Tigers
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