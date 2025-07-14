Beau Brieske Injury: Shut down at Triple-A

Triple-A Toledo placed Brieske on its 7-day injured list Thursday due to an unspecified injury.

Brieske's move to the IL came just a couple days after he retired just one batter while allowing five earned runs on two hits and three walks in a relief appearance for Toledo. Before he was optioned to Triple-A on June 12, Brieske logged a 6.55 ERA and 1.64 WHIP in 22 innings out of the Tigers bullpen.