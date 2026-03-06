Beau Brieske headshot

Beau Brieske Injury: Slated for bullpen session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Brieske (rib cage) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Brieske had to be pulled from Monday's Grapefruit League appearance versus Atlanta due to right ribcage tightness. If the reliever gets through Saturday's mound session with no concerns, he should be cleared to return to game action next week.

Beau Brieske
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
