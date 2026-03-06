Beau Brieske Injury: Slated for bullpen session
Brieske (rib cage) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Brieske had to be pulled from Monday's Grapefruit League appearance versus Atlanta due to right ribcage tightness. If the reliever gets through Saturday's mound session with no concerns, he should be cleared to return to game action next week.
