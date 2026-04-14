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Beau Brieske Injury: Throws off mound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Brieske (groin) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Tuesday marks the first time Brieske has thrown off a mound since he suffered a left adductor strain during spring training. He was placed on the 60-day injured list before the regular season began and isn't eligible to return until late May, but the 28-year-old appears to be progressing as expected.

Beau Brieske
Detroit Tigers
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