Beau Brieske Injury: Unavailable due to side soreness

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said that Brieske didn't pitch in Thursday's game versus the Orioles as anticipated due to soreness in his side, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Hinch said that Brieske hurt himself during a pitchers' fielding practice drill. The skipper does not believe the injury is serious, but he did not offer a guess as to when Brieske might be available to pitch in games. Brieske is projected for a middle relief role in Detroit this season.