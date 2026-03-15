Beau Brieske News: Back in action in spring training
Brieske (ribcage) worked around a walk to toss a scoreless inning of relief in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Pirates in Grapefruit League play.
After he was briefly shut down with right ribcage tightness, Brieske returned to the mound Friday for his third appearance of the spring and his first since March 2. Manager A.J. Hinch was satisfied with how Brieske looked Friday, noting that the right-hander hit 96 miles per hour with his fastball and displayed "pretty good" stuff, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. Brieske looks poised to break camp with the Tigers and is likely to fill a middle-innings role out of the bullpen.
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