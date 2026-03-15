Beau Brieske headshot

Beau Brieske News: Back in action in spring training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Brieske (ribcage) worked around a walk to toss a scoreless inning of relief in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Pirates in Grapefruit League play.

After he was briefly shut down with right ribcage tightness, Brieske returned to the mound Friday for his third appearance of the spring and his first since March 2. Manager A.J. Hinch was satisfied with how Brieske looked Friday, noting that the right-hander hit 96 miles per hour with his fastball and displayed "pretty good" stuff, per Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. Brieske looks poised to break camp with the Tigers and is likely to fill a middle-innings role out of the bullpen.

Beau Brieske
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Beau Brieske See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Beau Brieske See More
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
MLB
2026 AL Central Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
53 days ago
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
151 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
164 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
176 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – American League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
283 days ago