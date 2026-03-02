Beau Brieske News: Ready for spring debut

Brieske (back) is scheduled to make a relief appearance in Monday's Grapefruit League game against Atlanta, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Brieske will be making his spring debut Monday after a bout with thoracic spine inflammation prevented him from pitching last week. The Tigers didn't use Brieske for more than two innings in any of his appearances last season, so the 27-year-old won't require much of a buildup period during spring training.