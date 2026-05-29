Beau Brieske News: Returns from IL
The Tigers reinstated Brieske (thigh) from the 60-day IL on Friday.
Brieske has been on the injured list all season after suffering a left adductor strain late in spring training. He began a rehab assignment May 5 and has since given up four earned runs across 7.2 innings between Single-A and Triple-A. Now fully healthy, he'll return to the Tigers' bullpen, replacing Casey Mize (groin) on the active roster and Brant Hurter (back) on the 40-man.
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