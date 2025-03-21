Beau Brieske News: Should be in mix for saves

Brieske has given up four runs with a 5:1 K:BB over six innings during spring training, and he is expected to be an option to close out games for manager A.J. Hinch this season.

The right-hander recorded just one save during the regular season last year but recorded two more in the playoffs as he finished the year as one of Hinch's most-trusted relievers. Including the postseason, Brieske had a 1.91 ERA across his final 37.2 frames in 2024, priming him to fill a high-leverage role this year. Hinch isn't officially expected to name a closer in the near future, but Brieske, Tyler Holton and Jason Foley should be the main options for saves, with Foley being the early favorite after recording 28 saves during the regular season last year.