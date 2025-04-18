Beau Brieske News: Yet to hit stride

Brieske, who allowed a run during an inning of relief in Thursday's 6-1 win over the Royals, has an 8.59 ERA so far this season.

Brieske has now allowed seven earned runs across 7.1 innings in 2025 and has only struck out four. Last year, the righty posted a 3.59 ERA and 69 strikeouts across 67.2 regular-season innings, emerging as one of Detroit's most dependable relievers. Brieske should be able to get back on track, though he'll need to start missing more bats to really get going.