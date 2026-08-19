Beck Way Injury: Begins rehab assignment Tuesday
Way (back) allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two across two-thirds of an inning with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday.
Way returned to game action as he rehabs from low-back spasms and tightness, though his first rehab outing wasn't particularly sharp. He threw 16 of 24 pitches for strikes and uncorked a wild pitch. In 19 big-league appearances this season, Way has posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB across 23.1 innings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Beck Way See More
-
MLB Picks
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, July 2426 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Relief Pitching Prospect RankingsFebruary 21, 2023
-
Rounding Third
American League Trade Deadline ReactionsAugust 3, 2022
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: 178 AL East Prospects You Need To KnowFebruary 23, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Beck Way See More