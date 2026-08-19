Beck Way Injury: Begins rehab assignment Tuesday

Way (back) allowed two runs on four hits and no walks while striking out two across two-thirds of an inning with Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday.

Way returned to game action as he rehabs from low-back spasms and tightness, though his first rehab outing wasn't particularly sharp. He threw 16 of 24 pitches for strikes and uncorked a wild pitch. In 19 big-league appearances this season, Way has posted a 3.86 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB across 23.1 innings.