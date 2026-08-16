Beck Way Injury: Nearing rehab assignment
Way (back) is expected to start a rehab assignment with Double-A Northwest Arkansas next week, per MLB.com.
After landing on the injured list July 28 due to low-back spasms and tightness, Way has worked through a throwing progression with no issues and is closing in on a rehab assignment. The 27-year-old has made 19 appearances with the Royals this season, posting a 3.86 ERA, 1.59 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB across 23.1 innings.
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