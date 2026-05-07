Ben Abeldt News: Makes pro debut

Abeldt (elbow) struck out three and gave up one hit and one walk over three scoreless innings in his season debut Tuesday in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

The No. 146 overall selection in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Abeldt didn't pitch at all last summer while he was in the early stages of his recovery from UCL repair surgery with an internal brace, which he underwent in February. Abeldt finished up the rehab process in the spring and now looks to be back to full health with the ACL season having gotten underway. The 22-year-old lefty could eventually move on to Single-A Hickory and/or High-A Hub City before the end of the 2026 campaign.