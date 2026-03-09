Ben Bowden Injury: Cut from Athletics camp

The Athletics reassigned Bowden (lat) to minor-league camp Monday.

Bowden had been attending Athletics camp as a non-roster invitee, but a left lat strain has kept him from pitching thus far in Cactus League play, effectively ending any chance he had of winning a spot in the Opening Day bullpen. The southpaw made 11 appearances for the big club in 2025, logging a 4.22 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 7:5 K:BB In 10.2 innings.