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Ben Brown Injury: Throws bullpen session Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Brown (neck) threw a bullpen session at Wrigley Field on Friday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Brown recently advanced to throwing off a mound at the Cubs' spring training facility in Arizona, but this appears to be his first bullpen session in front of the major-league coaching staff since suffering a stress reaction in his neck in late June. The right-hander could be ready for a rehab assignment soon if he continues to progress. Between the Cubs' rotation additions at the deadline and Brown lacking time to get stretched back out, when he does return, it could be in a relief role.

Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs
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