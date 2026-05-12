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Ben Brown News: Awarded another start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Brown is slated to start Thursday's game against Atlanta at Truist Park.

Brown made his first 12 appearances of the season out of the Chicago bullpen, but he was called upon to start on short notice this past Friday in the wake of Matthew Boyd's (knee) surprise placement on the injured list. Though he wasn't fully stretched out for a starting role and was pitching on three days' rest, Brown delivered a strong outing on the road, holding the Rangers scoreless over four innings while striking out three and permitting no hits and one walk. While the Cubs are still likely to monitor his workload carefully in his second start, Brown should be able to build on the 46 pitches he tossed against Texas and reach the five innings he would need to qualify for a win. Another solid showing in Atlanta would likely help Brown solidify a rotation spot on a longer-term basis while neither Boyd nor Justin Steele (elbow) are close to returning from the IL.

Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs
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