Ben Brown News: Continues to pitch well
Brown tossed 1.2 scoreless innings of relief with a strikeout to earn a hold in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Padres.
The Cubs are dealing with injuries to Daniel Palencia (lat), Riley Martin (elbow), Caleb Thielbar (hamstring) and Hunter Harvey (triceps), but Brown has helped stabilize the team's bullpen. The lanky righty has a stellar 1.99 ERA and 22 strikeouts across 22.2 innings so far. As he demonstrated Wednesday, Brown can also give Chicago multiple innings in relief, which has been a valuable asset in his 10 appearances this season.
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