Ben Brown News: Continues to thrive as starter

Brown (2-2) earned the win over St. Louis on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out six batters over seven innings.

Brown was in control throughout the contest, and he gave up only one hit outside of the fourth inning. The right-hander began the campaign in the bullpen, and Saturday marked his fifth start of the season. Though Brown hasn't yet quite worked his way up to a full starter's workload -- he's thrown 82, 83 and 82 pitches in his past three outings -- that hasn't prevented him from going plenty deep, as he's collected a quality start in each of his past two appearances. The 26-year-old has also fanned at least six batters in each of his past four starts, rewarding fantasy managers who scooped him up despite his struggles as a starter in previous campaigns. Brown seems to have come into his own this season, as he now holds a 1.92 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 53:15 K:BB across 51.2 innings.