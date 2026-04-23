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Ben Brown News: Earns win in relief Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Brown (1-0) earned the win in relief Wednesday against the Phillies after tossing 2.1 scoreless innings, giving up three hits but striking out five.

Brown tossed 28 of his 37 pitches for strikes, and even though he gave up a double to Trea Turner in his first at-bat, he immediately retired Bryce Harper to close out the fifth inning. Brown also allowed baserunners in the following two innings, but he got the job done after striking out five of the final seven batters he faced. This was Brown's fourth consecutive outing without giving up an earned run, a stretch in which he's posted a 9:2 K:BB, although allowing seven hits, through 8.1 innings.

Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs
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