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Ben Brown News: Fans seven in six strong innings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Brown took a no-decision Monday against the Pirates, allowing one run on four hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out seven.

After opening the season exclusively as a multi-inning reliever, Brown has fared well overall in his transition to Chicago's rotation. The 26-year-old right-hander turned in his longest outing of the year Monday, also tying a season high in punchouts. Brown has given up only four runs over his first four starts (19 innings) en route to producing a 2.01 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 47:14 K:BB across 44.2 frames in 2026, and he'll be looking to continue his success as a starter this weekend in St. Louis against the division-rival Cardinals.

Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs
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