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Ben Brown News: Goes four scoreless in start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Brown didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Rangers, allowing one walk with three strikeouts across four scoreless and hitless innings.

Brown was forced into starting duties Friday after Matthew Boyd (knee) was placed on the injured list this week. After pitching exclusively out of the bullpen prior to this start, Brown was limited to 46 pitches against Texas. He lowered his ERA to an impressive 1.82 with a 27:9 K:BB across 29.2 innings. After making 15 starts last season, it shouldn't take long for Brown to build his arm back up to handle a starter's workload while the Cubs navigate their rotation injuries.

Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs
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