Ben Brown News: Makes Opening Day roster

Brown will be on the Cubs' Opening Day roster, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Brown's last two Cactus League appearances came in relief and totaled three innings, and it's in the bullpen where he's expected to open the 2026 campaign. He could be used as a multi-inning reliever initially, but Brown has the ability to work his way into a more integral role, either as a high-leverage bullpen option or as a starting pitcher if a need arises.