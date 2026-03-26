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Ben Brown News: Mops up innings Opening Day

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2026 at 1:24pm

Brown allowed two runs on three hits across 3.1 innings in Thursday's 10-4 loss to the Nationals. He walked one and struck out three.

The righty reliever was forced into early action after Chicago starter Matthew Boyd covered only 3.2 innings in a rough outing. Brown served up a two-run home run to Jacob Young to account for the runs against him. After making 23 starts for the Cubs across the last two seasons, it looks like Brown will handle a long-relief role out of the bullpen in 2026. He should be a decent source of strikeouts, though his overall fantasy value will be capped as a reliever.

Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs
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