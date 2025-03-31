Ben Brown News: Nabs win Monday

Brown (1-1) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out five batters over five innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Monday.

Brown wasn't exceptionally sharp in the outing, but he was backed by plenty of run support in the 18-3 Chicago victory. The right-hander threw 45 of 75 pitches for strikes and looked better than he did in his season debut, when he gave up three runs (two earned) over 2.2 frames out of the bullpen and took the loss against the Dodgers in Tokyo, Japan. Brown walked three batters in that brief appearance, so it was a step in the right direction for him to issue two free passes across five innings Monday.