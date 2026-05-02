Ben Brown News: Notches first save

Brown earned a save against the Diamondbacks on Saturday, striking out one batter in two perfect innings.

After Shota Imanaga gave Chicago seven scoreless frames, Brown was brought in to preserve a 2-0 lead in the eighth. The right-hander retired the side in order on 13 pitches in that frame and remained in the game for the ninth, when he again set down the side in order, this time on 11 pitches, to pick up his first save of the season. Brown was a popular pick to take over closer duties after Daniel Palencia went on the IL with a lat injury April 17, but this was his first save chance since that time. Brown has certainly displayed the stuff to be a ninth-inning option -- he has a 1.82 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 23:7 K:BB over 24.2 frames on the campaign. However, Palencia is on track to be activated in the coming days, so Saturday may end up being a rare save chance for Brown.