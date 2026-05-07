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Ben Brown News: Receiving look as starter Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 7:24am

Brown is slated to start Friday's series opener against the Rangers in Arlington, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brown will be stepping into the rotation spot vacated by Matthew Boyd (knee) after the latter was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday. The right-hander has operated exclusively as a bullpen arm this season, posting a 2.10 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 24 strikeouts over 25.2 innings. Brown has yet to exceed 50 pitches in any of his 12 appearances to date, so he'll likely have some limitations from a workload standpoint as he makes his first start since July 27, 2025. Over his 15 starts with the Cubs last season, Brown turned in a 6.30 ERA and 1.52 WHIP across 75.2 innings.

Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs
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