Ben Brown headshot

Ben Brown News: Set for spot start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2026

Brown will draw a start on the mound for Friday's series opener against the Rangers, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Brown will make a spot start in place of Matthew Boyd (knee) after the latter was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a meniscus injury in his left knee. Brown has operated exclusively as a bullpen arm this season, posting a 2.10 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 24 strikeouts over 25.2 innings. The right-hander has yet to exceed 50 pitches in an appearance, so it's unclear how deep he'll be able to throw against Texas.

Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Brown See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
3 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
6 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
10 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
11 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
13 days ago