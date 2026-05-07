Ben Brown News: Set for spot start
Brown will draw a start on the mound for Friday's series opener against the Rangers, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Brown will make a spot start in place of Matthew Boyd (knee) after the latter was placed on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a meniscus injury in his left knee. Brown has operated exclusively as a bullpen arm this season, posting a 2.10 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 24 strikeouts over 25.2 innings. The right-hander has yet to exceed 50 pitches in an appearance, so it's unclear how deep he'll be able to throw against Texas.
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