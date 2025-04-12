Ben Brown News: Silences Dodgers for victory

Brown (2-1) earned the win over the Dodgers on Saturday, allowing five hits and striking out five batters over six scoreless innings.

Brown cruised through his six frames, as Los Angeles didn't manage any extra-base hits against him. The right-hander came into the contest having issued nine free passes over 11.2 innings, but he had outstanding control Saturday, throwing 59 of 84 pitches for strikes and finishing the outing without issuing a walk. Brown has pitched in four games this season -- three times as a starter and once in relief -- and has posted a 5.09 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 20:9 K:BB over 17.2 frames. His next start lines up to be against Arizona at home.