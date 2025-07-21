Ben Brown News: Slated for call-up Monday

The Cubs are expected to recall Brown from Triple-A Iowa prior to Monday's game against the Royals, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Right-hander Ryan Brasier will open the game on the mound for Chicago, but he'll likely work just one or two innings before turning the game over to the bullpen. Rogers speculates that Brown could be tasked with covering multiple frames behind Brasier, though Chris Flexen is also available to work in bulk relief after having not pitched since making a four-inning start versus the Yankees on July 11. The Cubs will have a permanent opening in the rotation until Jameson Taillon (calf) returns from the injured list, but the team could look to the trade market to fill the void ahead of the July 31 deadline rather than counting on Brown to reclaim a starting role. In 16 outings (14 starts) with the Cubs this season, Brown owns a 6.13 ERA and 1.53 WHIP over 79.1 innings.