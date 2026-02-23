Ben Brown News: Strikes out three in spring debut

Brown allowed two hits across two scoreless innings in Monday's Cactus League game against the Royals. He struck out three.

Making his spring debut, Brown looked sharp across his 30 pitches, 20 of which he tossed for strikes. The lanky righty spent time as both a starter and reliever last season, and he mostly struggled with a 5.92 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 106.1 innings. However, Brown also struck out 121 batters and flashed a fastball that sat right around 96 mph, so there is plenty of upside in his arm. With the Cubs seemingly having a full rotation to begin the year, Brown figures to slot into the bullpen if he makes the team out of camp, though he could be an option to make some starts down the road if a need arises. As a reliever, the 26-year-old could see his stuff play up a bit.