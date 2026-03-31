Ben Brown News: Strong in relief Tuesday
Brown tossed 3.1 scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's 2-0 loss to the Angels. He allowed a hit and a walk, while striking out five.
Brown finished up the game for the Cubs, and he did enough to keep his team in the contest late but couldn't get any run support to potentially earn his first win of the year. The righty reliever has now covered exactly 3.1 innings in each of his two relief outings so far this season, and he's allowed two runs while striking out eight. Brown can rack up strikeouts in a hurry, which would make him someone worth keeping an eye on if he ever did slide into Chicago's rotation. For now, he's mostly off the fantasy radar as a long reliever.
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