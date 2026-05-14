Ben Brown News: Superb in another short start

Brown allowed one hit and issued one walk while striking out seven batters over four scoreless innings in a no-decision against Atlanta on Thursday.

Brown logged his second straight outing as a starter after making his first 12 appearances of the campaign out of the bullpen. As in his first start, he pitched four scoreless frames, but this time he was arguably even more impressive with seven punchouts while giving up just one hit (a single) against one of the league's top offenses. Brown tossed 65 pitches Thursday after being limited to 46 in his previous start. The right-hander is in the rotation because of injuries to Matthew Boyd (knee) and Jordan Wicks (elbow), among others, but if he continues to push up his pitch count and perform well, Brown may not leave the rotation even when the team's injured hurlers get healthy.