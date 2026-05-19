Ben Brown headshot

Ben Brown News: Takes loss vs. Brewers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Brown (1-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings.

After back-to-back four-inning outings in which he allowed just one total hit, Brown had a tougher time navigating traffic Tuesday. The right-hander allowed at least three baserunners in two separate innings, leading to Milwaukee breaking through against him. Even so, the swing-and-miss arsenal remained impressive, as Brown generated 15 whiffs during the outing. Despite the loss, he still owns an excellent 2.09 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB across 38.2 innings this season. Brown is slated to face Pittsburgh in his next start.

Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Brown See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Brown See More
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, May 14
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Thursday, May 14
Author Image
Chris Toman
5 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
MLB
Weekly Pitcher Rankings: Top Pitchers This Week
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 9
MLB
MLB Picks: MLB Betting Picks for Saturday, May 9
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
11 days ago