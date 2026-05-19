Ben Brown News: Takes loss vs. Brewers
Brown (1-2) took the loss Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings.
After back-to-back four-inning outings in which he allowed just one total hit, Brown had a tougher time navigating traffic Tuesday. The right-hander allowed at least three baserunners in two separate innings, leading to Milwaukee breaking through against him. Even so, the swing-and-miss arsenal remained impressive, as Brown generated 15 whiffs during the outing. Despite the loss, he still owns an excellent 2.09 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 40:12 K:BB across 38.2 innings this season. Brown is slated to face Pittsburgh in his next start.
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