Ben Brown headshot

Ben Brown News: Working on new pitch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Brown is experimenting with adding a sinker to his pitch mix during spring training, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Brown has typically relied on a fastball and curveball, with a changeup mixed in more recently. The righty is now trying out a sinker as another out pitch, particularly against right-handed batters. Brown has racked up strikeouts at an impressive rate across two seasons in the majors, but he struggled last year with a 5.92 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 106.1 regular-season innings while splitting time between the rotation and bullpen. The 26-year-old is likely to be a reliever to begin the 2026 campaign, and an effective sinker could help him succeed in that role, especially if his fastball plays up a few ticks as well.

Ben Brown
Chicago Cubs
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Brown See More
