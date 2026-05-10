Ben Casparius Injury: In midst of throwing program

Casparius (shoulder) has been throwing at the Dodgers' complex in Arizona, per MLB.com.

Casparius has been on the IL since April 13 due to right shoulder inflammation. While he's doing some throwing, there's no word on when the right-hander may begin a rehab assignment, so he's unlikely to return to the Dodgers' bullpen in the immediate future. Casparius allowed five earned runs over 4.1 innings spanning five relief appearances this season before being shelved.