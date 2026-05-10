Ben Casparius headshot

Ben Casparius Injury: In midst of throwing program

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Casparius (shoulder) has been throwing at the Dodgers' complex in Arizona, per MLB.com.

Casparius has been on the IL since April 13 due to right shoulder inflammation. While he's doing some throwing, there's no word on when the right-hander may begin a rehab assignment, so he's unlikely to return to the Dodgers' bullpen in the immediate future. Casparius allowed five earned runs over 4.1 innings spanning five relief appearances this season before being shelved.

Ben Casparius
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Casparius See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Ben Casparius See More
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
59 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Spring Training Velocity Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
65 days ago
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
MLB
The Z Files: Strategy and Rankings for The NFBC Postseason Holdem Contest
Author Image
Todd Zola
220 days ago
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
MLB
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer
Author Image
Todd Zola
232 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
273 days ago